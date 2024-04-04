First Batch of People under the G2G Agreement Have Gone to Israel: MEA India

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s External Affairs Ministry today said the first batch of people under the G2G agreement have gone to Israel. Briefing media, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that India is conscious of their safety and has urged the Israeli authorities to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

The workers have gone to Israel as part of a Mobility Agreement that India signed with Israel. The agreement predates the ongoing conflict in the region.

Replying to another query, the spokesperson said India has noted with concern the Israeli attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on the first of April. He said India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia and their potential to fuel further violence and instability. India has urged all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of international law.

Replying to a question on China claiming Arunachal Pradesh, the spokesperson said that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable part of India and will remain so.

On India-Bangladesh ties, Mr Jaiswal said bilateral relations are very strong. He said both nations have a very comprehensive partnership that spans across sectors.

On the two Indians who were reported missing after the Taiwan earthquake, Mr Jaiswal said they are now safe and contact has been established with them.