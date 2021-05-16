First batch of drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose expected to be launched next week for COVID patients

WEB DESK

The first batch of drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose is expected to be launched next week for the COVID patients. The drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO which recently got the approval for emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India, DCGI.

Informed sources of DRDO have said that larger quantities of 2DG drug will be produced from the beginning of the next month by Dr. Reddy’s lab. As the drug has got the emergency use permission by the DCGI, the drug will only be provided to the COVID patients by the hospitals.

The drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose comes in powder form in sachet, which needs to be taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.

The drug has been developed by one of the DRDO lab, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, INMAS in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. Results of clinical trials have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. DCGI granted permission for emergency use of this drug as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID patients. Being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in the country.