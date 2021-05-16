Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
COVID: US relaxes mask rules for fully vaccinated people
Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr amid COVID restrictions
Over 70 killed as Israel, Palestinians exchange worst violence in years
India Should urge Israel to abstain from aggression : Muslim Leaders
First batch of drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose expected to be launched next week for COVID patients

The first batch of drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose is expected to be launched next week for the COVID patients. The drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO which recently got the approval for emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India, DCGI.

Informed sources of DRDO have said that larger quantities of 2DG drug will be produced from the beginning of the next month by Dr. Reddy’s lab. As the drug has got the emergency use permission by the DCGI, the drug will only be provided to the COVID patients by the hospitals.

The drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose comes in powder form in sachet, which needs to be taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.

The drug has been developed by one of the DRDO lab, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, INMAS in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. Results of clinical trials have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. DCGI granted permission for emergency use of this drug as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID patients. Being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in the country.

SPORTS

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

