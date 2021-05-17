First batch of DRDO’s anti- Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose released

AMN

The first batch of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose has been released for Covid patients today. The first batch was released by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harshvardhan.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harshvardhan appreciated the efforts of the scientists of DRDO and Dr. Reddy’s Lab for the development of this anti COVID drug. He said, this medicine is the result of one year of hard work by scientists. He said, this medicine has a huge potential in preventing corona virus growth.

The drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO which recently got the approval for emergency use from the Drugs Controller General of India, DCGI.