FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Nov 2022 11:26:10      انڈین آواز

First batch of delegates of Kashi Tamil Sangamam visit Ram temple in Ayodhya

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The first batch of the delegates of Kashi Tamil Sangamam visited Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. On Monday, they have visited Sangam area and other important places in Prayagraj City. Many cultural programs are being organised regularly at the main venue in BHU Varanasi. Meanwhile, another batch of the delegates have already reached on his tour under the Kashi Tamil Sangama program.

It was the spirit of cultural amalgamation at the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya. Young delegates from different parts of Tamilnadu visited the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya and hanumangadi and performed pooja. They also took part in the bhajan kirtan going on at the Ram temple and tested the prasadam. They termed it a mesmerizing experience.

Later the delegates also visited other temples and spent some time on the bank of Saryu river and at Ram ki paidi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

جوار ,باجرے کی برآمدات کو فروغ دینے کے لیے ایکشن پلان

چاول اور گندم جیسے زیادہ کھائے جانے والے اناج کے مقابلے جوار ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart