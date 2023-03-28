इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2023 11:29:37      انڈین آواز
First batch of 2,600 Agniveers all set to join Indian Navy

AMN / EB DESK

The first batch of Agniveers from INS Chilika in Odisha is all set to be inducted into the Indian Navy. About 2600 freshly recruited Agniveers took part in the passing out parade in Chilika in Odisha.

The first batch of the Agniveers which include 273 women, underwent 16 weeks of rigorous training at INS Chilika. The Passing out Parade was attended as chief guest by the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar. The function was graced by renowned athlete and presently the President of the Indian Olympics Association P T Usha and the former captain of the Indian Women Cricket Team Mithali Raj. A large number of defence personnel, special invitees and the parents and guardians of the Agniveers were present on the occasion.

A crown of glory and grandeur descended gracefully on the young Agniveers at INS Chilika on Tuesday, even as they partook of the passing out parade in the gracious presence of the chief of naval staff.

The cool confidence that the young Agniveers exuded in the parade belied all the belligerent narrative that had sought to negativise the very scheme when it was first announced by the government. The confidence of the young Agniveers, all eager to serve the motherland coupled with the blessed presence of their proud parents and guardians truly made today’s night passing out parade a historic moment to be cherished for a long time to come.

