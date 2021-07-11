Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, says ‘traditional barriers of religion are slowly dissipating’
Privacy policy on hold till enactment of data privacy law: WhatsApp
Govt appeals to people not to lower guard as threat of Coronavirus is not over
Don’t act on notices to CAA protestors for recovering damages: SC to UP govt
Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic to face Matteo Berrettini in men’s final
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jul 2021 08:38:36      انڈین آواز

Firefighters struggling to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures in United States

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Firefighters are struggling to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures in the United States. Several other States are also facing heat wave. Death Valley in southeastern California’s Mojave Desert reached 53 degrees Celsius yesterday according to the National Weather Service’s reading at Furnace Creek.

About 483 kilometers northwest of the sizzling desert, the largest wildfire of the year in California was raging along the border with Nevada. The Beckwourth Complex Fire showed no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region.

The National Weather Service warned the dangerous conditions could cause heat-related illnesses. The California Independent System Operator warned of potential power shortage, not only because of mounting heat, but because a wildfire in southern Oregon was threatening transmission lines that carry imported power to California.

The National Weather Service said that Las Vegas has tied the all-time record high of 47 degree Celsius. NV Energy, Nevada’s largest power provider also urged customers to conserve electricity because of the heat wave and wildfires affecting transmission lines throughout the region. A wildfire in southeast Washington grew to almost 155 square kilometers as it blackened grass and timber while it moved into the Umatilla National Forest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Every match is important so I will take it match by match. : PV Sindhu

By Harpal Singh Bedi Medal contender PV Sindhu feels that she has received a good draw at the Tokyo Games b ...

Wimbledon: Berrettini makes history for Italy

No.7 seed extends winning streak on grass with victory in four sets over Hubert Hurkacz Novak Djokovic to f ...

Good work done so far under Kiren Rijiju will continue; Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi  Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the 17th sports minister of the country succe ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا وائرس کے خلاف لڑائی میں احتیاط کم نہ کریں،حکومت کی اپیل

حکومت نے لوگوں سے پُرزور اپیل کی ہے کہ وہ کورونا وائرس کے خلا ...

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz