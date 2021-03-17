3 patients die as fire broke out at Dhaka Medical College

AMN/ WEB DESK

A fire broke out in the ICU of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Three patients died in the process of being evacuated from the ICU. Director of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital Dr. Nazmul Haque told the media that none of the patients were burnt. They died while being evacuated from the ICU. Other patients evacuated from the ICU unit are now under treatment at the hospital.

The fire broke out in the Covid 19 dedicated unit of the ICU facility on the third floor of DMCH new building. Five firefighters brought the fire under control soon.

The Health Ministry, DMCH and the fire services department have formed probe bodies to look into the causes of the fire.