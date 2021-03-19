PM Modi cautions against wastage of COVID-19 vaccine
TMC manifesto: Mamata promises 5 lakh jobs, Free ration delivery
70 districts witness 150% surge in COVID cases in last 15 days: Health Secretary
PM calls for decisive steps to stop emerging “second peak” of Corona
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2021 01:49:26      انڈین آواز

FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board for claiming Islamic terrorism as a strand of Islam

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Rajasthan police have filed an First Information Report (FIR) against the Rajasthan State Textbook Board following protests over communal claims made in a political science textbook. According to a report in the Times of India, the book published in 2018, meant for class XII quotes “experts” who claim that “Islamic terrorism as a strand of Islam”.

There has been major uproar over this in the last couple of days, and civil society activists. Muslim groups have demanded the removal of ‘objectionable contents’ of the school textbooks. According to a report in The Hindu, the books which were brought out by a private publisher state that “Islamic terrorism” was a strand of the religion itself, and that it had brought havoc to the world by “suicide attacks, unlimited barbarity, blackmail, demand for ransom and heinous killings”.

The book contained a question, “What do you understand by Islamic terrorism?” The answer to this as stated in the book was that terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir was “purely religious” and was the same. The news report quoted another question seeking the answer to the “objectives of Islamic terrorism”, the options given were: “establishing a Muslim nation, implementing Islamic principles” and “fighting non-Muslims with violence”.

Strong objections were raised by the Rajasthan Muslim Forum, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Muslim Parishad Sansthan. The organisations demanded that the textbooks be withdrawn and criminal cases be registered against the writers and publishers for insulting the religion and outraging the religious feelings of Muslims. According to the news report, some activists allegedly ransacked the furniture and bookshelves at the publisher’s office situated in the Walled City of Jaipur, on Wednesday evening. Police have detained three youth in connection with the incident. According to TOI, the FIR against the Board, as well as the private publishing house was registered by Lal Kothi police on the complaint against the “objectionable content” on Islam made by the Rajasthan Muslim Forum.

It was reported that the textbook contains a chapter on “Terrorism, Terrorism, Criminalisation of Politics and Corruption”, where anonymous experts claim that “commitment to a particular religion is the main trend of Islamic terrorism.” Both the state textbook and the guidebook, which also says the same. The communal tilt by the anonymous experts, continues in the chapter that claims, “In Islamic terrorism the the terrorist has excessive devotion to Islam rather than any faction or a group.” It added, “Martyrdom, perpetrating unlimited barbarism, forcibly amassing wealth and killing and committing atrocities on innocent people ruthlessly in a most ghastly manner in the name of Allah are some of the features of Islamic terrorism.”

The TOI quotes a section titled ‘Nature of Terrorism in India,’ where terms such as “Sikh terrorist and Muslim terrorist in Punjab and J&K demanding a separate state on religious state on religious grounds” are used.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis: Sharath and Manika enter mixed doubles final at Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament

ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL of Team Chennai Lions during the Second Semi Final match of the Ultimate Table Tennis Le ...

Udayan Mane wins Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / Gurugram Pune’s Udayan Mane, carded 3-under 69 last round and with a total of 14-unde ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz