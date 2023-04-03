Finland’s main conservative party claimed victory in parliamentary elections in tight three-way race

AMN

Finland’s main conservative party has claimed victory in parliamentary elections in a tight three-way race. The poll saw right-wing populists taking second place, leaving Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democratic Party in third. The center-right National Coalition Party (NCP) has claimed victory with all of the votes counted, coming out on top at 20.8 percent. They were followed by right-wing populist party The Finns with 20.1 percent, while the Social Democrats garnered 19.9 percent.

With the top three parties each getting around 20 percent of the vote, no party is in position to form a government alone.

The new government will replace the center-left Cabinet by Marin, a highly popular Prime Minister at home and abroad since 2019.

Finland, which is expected to join the NATO in the coming weeks, is a European Union member.