Financial Regulation is Effective Instrument of Parliamentary Oversight: Lok Sabha Speaker

Delegation from Standing Committee on Public Accounts of Parliament Of South Africa Calls On Lok Sabha Speaker

By Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that Financial Regulation Is Effective Instrument of Parliamentary Oversight. About the working of the Committee System, especially the Public Accounts Committee, Mr Birla observed that the Committees fulfill a very important responsibility of Parliament by holding the executive to account. He added that financial control is one of the most effective means through which the legislature keeps a check on the executive and the Public Accounts Committee has a leading role in this endeavor. Mr Birla also mentioned that along with ensuring financial accountability, the Public Accounts Committee also guides the government towards formulating policies aimed at inclusive development.

A Parliamentary delegation led by Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairman, Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa called on the Lok Sabha Speaker, Mr Om Birla in Parliament House Complex. Earlier, the Members of the Delegation held a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee of the Indian Parliament and held discussions.

Parliamentary diplomacy, India’s leadership of G20, parliamentary procedure and Committee System etc. were inter alia discussed between the Lok Sabha Speaker and the visiting delegation.

On this occasion, Mr Birla informed that the Public Accounts Committee of India is the oldest financial committee of the Parliament, established 102 years ago, in the year 1921. He noted that in the year 2021, the centenary year of the Public Accounts Committee was celebrated in the Parliament of India.

Mentioning the historical relations between India and South Africa, Mr Birla said that both nations believe in democratic values. He added that both countries have enjoyed close and cordial relations and that their bilateral relations are based on multifaceted and mutual cooperation. In the context of Mahatma Gandhi’s long association with South Africa, Mr Birla said that in the beginning Mahatma Gandhi perfected Satyagraha in South Africa and eventually showed humanity the path of peaceful and non-violent struggle. Mr Birla was happy to note that India showed the path towards freedom from colonialism and oppression to the entire world, which later inspired Nelson Mandela to rid the country of apartheid and colonial rule.

Referring to India’s chairmanship of the G-20, Mr Birla said that the G-20 is a major forum for international economic cooperation where India intends to raise important issues relating to developing countries and the Global South. He informed the Delegation that this year the P-20 Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments of G-20 countries will also be held in India. Similar to the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the theme of G-20 this year is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, and accordingly India, the mother of democracy, will try to tackle global issues through the G20 platform.

Chairman of Public Accounts Committee Mr Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also remained present on the occasion.