Financial education is most important for all round progress of the nation: Arjun Munda

Published On:

Staff Reporter / Kolkata

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda has said that Financial education is most important for all round progress of the nation.

He was addressing a seminar on Financial Literacy for Augmenting Digital Financial Inclusion on the second day of G20 Working Group meet on Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion in Kolkata.

Organised by NABARD, the seminar was aimed at creating awareness on financial literacy among school children and more than 1800 school students, belonging to class 9 to 12, participated in the seminar.

The Minister expressed happiness for meeting so many budding citizen and said India is taking the lead in worldly phenomenon in the form of presidency of the auguste group. Referring to Prime Minister’s comment, he said the motto of One Earth One Family One Future will help us all to face the challenges in the coming days. The Tribal Affairs Minister added that the main target of the Government now is to curb leakage and wastage in the system.

Mrs. Usha Ramesh Chief General Manager of NABARD Eastern Region said children from distant parts like Kharagpur ND Nadia have come here today to take part in the programme. The mission to impart Financial Literacy to the children is however incomplete till every child is covered.

