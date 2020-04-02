Financial assistance for all registered Gau Shalas: Gujrat govt.

AMN

Gujarat government has announced financial assistance of Rs. 25 per day for each animal for the month of April for all registered Gau Shalas in the state.

This was announced by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to save the animal live stocks and taking care of financial crunches being faced by the administrators of registered Gau Shalas during the nation-wide lockdown situation.

Chief Minister said that the state government’s decision will benefit nearly 4-lakh animals residing in registered Gau Shalas in Gujarat. The decision will put additional burden of approximately Rs.35 crore on state exchequer.