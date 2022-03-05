FreeCurrencyRates.com

Financial Action Task Force keeps Pakistan in Grey List

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has once again retained Pakistan on the increased monitoring list, also known as the “grey list” and called the country to work on “complex money laundering investigations and prosecutions.” This decision was made after the conclusion of the four-day FATF Plenary from March 1-4.

Pakistan has been on the FATF’s grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018. This greylisting has adversely impacted its imports, exports, remittances, and limited access to international lending.

The FATF Plenary took place under the German Presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer. The Plenary saw the participation of over 200 members from the Global Network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units.

