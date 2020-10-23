Finance Ministry releases Rs. 6,000 crore to states as GST revenue

Our Correspondent / New Delhi

The Central Government today borrowed and transferred six thousand crore rupees as first tranche to 16 States and two Union Territories.

They are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Ministry of Finance in a statement said that the borrowing is at an interest rate of 5.19 percent.

It is intended to make weekly releases of six thousand crore rupees to the States.

It said, tenor of borrowing is expected to be broadly in the range of 3 to 5 years.

The Government has evolved a special borrowing window to address the shortfall in the GST collection during the year 2020 – 2021.

21 States and two Union Territories opted for this special window involving back-to-back borrowing coordinated by the Ministry of Finance.