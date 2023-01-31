इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jan 2023 04:05:42      انڈین آواز
Finance Minister presents Economic Survey; GDP growth projected at 6 to 6.8 percent…

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Economic Survey 2022-23 has projected a baseline GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in real terms in the next financial year. The Survey was presented in both Houses of Parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamna ahead of the Union Budget to be presented tomorrow. According to the survey, the Indian economy is expected to grow at 7 per cent in real terms in the current financial year. It also said India to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

The survey said India has become the world’s fifth largest economy and the nominal GDP of India will be around 3.5 trillion US dollars in March this year. The survey stated that the rise in consumer prices has slowed considerably. According to the survey, the annual rate of inflation is below 6 per cent and wholesale prices are rising at a rate below 5 per cent. The export of goods and services in the first nine months of the current financial year is up 16 per cent compared to the same period in 2021-22.

خبرنامہ

راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا لال چوک پر پرچم کشائی کی تقریب کے ساتھ اختتام پذیر ہوئی۔

Bharat Jodo Yatra راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا ل ...

‘من کی بات’ میں پی ایم مودی نے ای ویسٹ کی ری سائیکلنگ اور باجرے کے فوائد پر زور دیا۔

MANN KI BAAT"آج کے جدید آلات مستقبل کا ای فضلہ ہیں" وزیر اعظم ...

پلوامہ میں راہول گاندھی نے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے بہادروں کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا۔

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی ہفتہ کو بھارت جوڑو یاترا کے دوران پ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

