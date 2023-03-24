Finance Bill 2023-24 passed in Lok Sabha amid din; Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 PM

FILE PIC

The logjam continues in both Houses of Parliament for the ninth consecutive day on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy and the opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group matter. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till Monday and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2.30 PM.

In Lok Sabha, when the House met at noon after the first adjournment, the Finance Bill 2023 was passed amid the uproar. Members from Congress, DMK, JD(U), and others were in the well. As the ruckus continued, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House till Monday. Earlier in the morning, Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House till noon as opposition members trooped into the well raising slogans over their demand on Adani Group and other issues.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met this morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed the adjournment notices moved by the members of the opposition parties over the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the allegations made against the Adani Group. Afterward, members from the treasury and opposition benches started sloganeering. Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2.30 PM.