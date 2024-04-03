FINAL TRADE APRIL 3: Stock Market Ends Lower On Profit-Booking; MidCap, SmallCap Indices Gain

AMN

Equity benchmark indices ended lower for the second straight session today due to profit-booking in select banking and auto stocks amid mixed trends from the global markets and outflow of foreign funds.

BSE Sensex declined 27 points, or 0.04 percent, to finish at 73,877. The NSE Nifty fell 19 points, or 0.08 percent, to settle at 22,435.

Among the Sensex constituents, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

On the other hand, NTPC, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank ended the day in green.

BSE MidCap rose 0.60 percent, while smallcap index gained 1.18 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, Utilities sector rose 1.45 percent, Power index jumped 1.20 percent, and Information Technology sector soared 0.80 percent. In contrast, Realty index declined 2.45 percent and Auto sector fell 0.40 percent.