Final ODI between India, New Zealand called off; Hosts wins 3-match series

AMN

The third and final one-day international between India and New Zealand was called off due to relentless rain at the Hagley Oval, in Christchurch today as the hosts won the three-match series 1-0. Chasing a target of 220 runs, New Zealand were 104 for one after 18 overs when play was stopped due to rain.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first. The visitors were all out for 219 in 47.3 overs. Washington Sundar hit his maiden 50 and Shreyas Iyer scored 49 runs. Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell claimed three wickets each while Tim Southee scalped two. New Zealand won the opening ODI at Eden Park, in Auckland, by seven wickets. The second ODIs at Christchurch was also washed out due to rain.