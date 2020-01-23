Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. The video shows a simple hack to memorise the table of 9.

Shah Rukh retweeted Anand’s tweet and wrote, “Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching methods.” Anand had recently posted the video on his Twitter page with the caption, “Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox.”



The teacher is seen interacting with the students humorously and saying that she doesn’t need a calculator to memorise tables. She interjects her trick with, “bhari hai? Halka hai na? (Is it heavy? Its light, right?)” and confirms with the students at the end, “maja aaya? (Did you have fun?)”

His fans were also thankful to the actor for making the trick popular. A fan shared a meme with the caption, “#Shaaaah..#Khantastic method Sir. Sco pa to manaa. Both hands enough to solve all #Difficulties.” Another said, “Wow man”. One more tweeted, “Omg the bestest trick ever

Farhan Akhtar is working hard for Toofan



Actor Farhan Akhtar is working really hard for his role as a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming sports film, Toofan. To help Farhan get in the groove and find the perfect note for the character, the makers roped in Hollywood trainer Darrell Foster, who boasts of films like Men In Black 3, The Matrix Reloaded and The Pursuit of Happiness to his credit. Foster has said he taught Farhan the way he would have taught a five-year-old.

Speaking with Mid-Day in an interview, Foster said, “We went back to basics, [learning] balance and ring work; [I taught him the] same way I would a five-year old, by starting from scratch. He was an open vessel. I used analogies. I would ask him to walk and fetch the gloves [at a small distance]. When he’d return, I’d ask him if he thought about how he walked, and bent down to fetch the gloves. He’d say, ‘No’. And I’d say that’s where we need to get you as far as fighting skills are concerned.” Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan also features Mrunal Thakur and is scheduled to release on October 2. “[I told him], we’ve got one Holy Grail —the script. We’re serving the movie, and that’s a tall task. I can’t act like him, he can’t fight like me; so, we’ve got to blend. Failure is not an option. We have to get to the finish line together,” Foster added.

Pamela Anderson marries for the fifth time



Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has tied the knot for a fifth time, to hairdresser-turned-Hollywood mogul Jon Peters. The actor and animal rights activist wed Batman producer Peters on Jan 20 , more than three decades after the pair first dated.



“They were married in a private ceremony in Malibu. They love each other very much,” a source connected to the couple told AFP. Penning a lovestruck statement in the form of a poem after the nuptials, Anderson dubbed Peters “the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood.”



“No one compares — I love him deeply like family,” Anderson wrote to The Hollywood Reporter. Canadian-born Anderson, 52, has previously been married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. She twice wed professional poker player Rick Salomon.



More recently she dated French soccer star Adil Rami, with whom she lived in France. Peters, 74, a former hair stylist, rose to Hollywood prominence after a high-profile romance with Barbra Streisand, going on to produce her 1976 version of A Star Is Born.



He subsequently oversaw the Tim Burton Batman films in the 1980s and 1990s, and brought another DC comic books icon back to the screen in 2006’s Superman Returns. He was co-chairman of Columbia Pictures for a stint in the 1990s.

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon



Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can be discharged from the hospital soon, husband Javed Akhtar said.



The lyricist added that no serious harm was done and all the medical reports are positive. Shabana Azmi was admitted at Kokilaben Ambani hospital insuburban Andheri after initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai.



Akhtar took to his Twitter to thank the fans for their concern and also updated on Shabana Azmi’s health. He tweeted, “Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room.”



Shabana Azmi suffered a head injury and sustained minor injuries to her backbone. Javed Akhtar escaped with a minor injury.



As soon as Shabana was brought to hospital, several Bollywood stars made their way to meet her. Javed Akhtar’s children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were spotted making their way to the hospital. The Toofan actor was seen accompanied by his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Shabana’s niece Tabu was also seen rushing to the hospital to meet the veteran star. Anil Kapoor was also seen at the hospital.





Akshay Kumar asks Rs 100 Crore Plus Fee for a new Film



Akshay Kumar, who ranked fourth on Forbes’ list of highest paid actors of 2019, is reportedly looking at a whopping amount for a new film with director Aanand L Rai. The film will reportedly star south actor Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan alongside Akshay. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the actor’s team has asked for a “Rs 100 crore plus” fee for the new movie, considering his brand value and blockbuster releases in the recent past. “Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crore plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the project as saying. “Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks,” the source added.



Meanwhile, the source also told Bollywood Hungama that Akshay has been approached by streaming websites and satellite channels for multi-film deals but “Akshay’s market is going up with every passing film and hence he is not keen to package all of his upcoming projects together. He prefers selling films on an individual basis as it has been an upward graph for him as far as his career trend is concerned,” said the source.



Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz, which released on December 27, just crossed the Rs 200 crore line at the box office. There was some controversy about Akshay’s previous release Housefull 4’s box office numbers but nevertheless, the film turned out to be a blockbuster deal. Mission Mangal, Akshay’s film before Housefull 4, surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark in little less than a month.