FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” for his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, to handle. The superstar was speaking on The Tara Sharma Show, on which he was the first guest this season.

When Tara asked Salman what he was like as a child, he said, “As a child, (I was) difficult for my parents to handle. Very difficult, still. I am still working on that one quality.” He added that he has always been extremely close to his parents. “And that’s the reason why it hurts the most,” he said.

Salman shared an anecdote from his school days and revealed that he was “thrown out” of his school when he was in the fourth grade. “Actually, I don’t know what wrong did I do when I was growing up that I was thrown out of a school when I was in the fourth grade and highly recommended into another school. From there, they requested my earlier school to take me back. So then I came back and passed out from there,” he said.

Salman also shared what happened when the principal of his school found out that he opted for science in college. “He came to Xavier’s and he was waiting with a cane outside. He whacked me right at the main gate of Xavier’s! He knew I was up to something,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, Salman’s latest release Dabangg 3 is currently inching towards the Rs 100-crore club. In just four days of its release, the film raked in Rs 91.85 crore at the domestic box office, despite the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests making a dent in its business.

Shalini Pandey to be Ranveer’s heroine in Jayeshbhai Jordaar!

Shalini Pandey had mesmerised everyone with her infectious charm and acting prowess in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and we can confirm that her big Bollywood launch will be as Ranveer Singh’s heroine in the much-anticipated Jayeshbhai Jordaar releasing next year.

YRF has always discovered supremely talented outsiders like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, etc who have become stars in their own right. So, one can imagine that Shalini will definitely be an actress to watch out for given YRF’s trust in backing her as the leading lady opposite a powerhouse performer like Ranveer.

The producer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Maneesh Sharma, who has cast Shalini in the film speaks highly of this 25-year old actress. “Our script and the vision of the film demanded a fresh face for the leading lady’s part. Shalini’s audition was so spontaneous and nuanced that we knew immediately that she was the right person for the part,” says Maneesh.

Shalini started her career as a theatre actor in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) before working in the Telugu industry. Despite not knowing Telugu fluently, Shalini prepared herself thoroughly to do her own dubbing in Arjun Reddy and was widely appreciated for her performance. She has also worked in the cult classic Mahanati.

About her big-ticket Bollywood debut, Shalini says, “Being given the opportunity to be signed on as a talent and also being cast under the Yash Raj Films banner is truly any artist’s dream. I’ve been blessed with this huge chance to show my mettle in the Hindi film industry and I’m incredibly thankful for it.

Mouni Roy in Bikni at beach

Mouni Roy got the top spot on the list of trends, courtesy her latest bikini pictures. The actress shared a couple of pictures from her vacation on Instagram and it is clearly visible that she is having the time of her life. In the pictures, Mouni Roy can be seen having a gala time on a beach in a red bikini. Minutes after she posted the photos, it went crazy viral on social media but we are not at all surprised as her bikini pictures, every now and then, break the Internet. Sharing the photos, Mouni Roy captioned them: “Sometimes music makes me arch my back and dance the hell out even without a dance floor…Beach day = happy happy.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy made a debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. She has also featured in John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter. Mouni Roy was last seen in Made In China, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. She is also prepping for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal receive National Film Awards

Several Bollywood celebrities received 66th National Film Awards. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu gave away the awards to the winners. The award show was organised at Vigyan Bhawan. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal won best actor award for Andhadhun and Uri respectively. Ayushmann later thanked his fans on Instagram. Akshay Kumar and veteran actor Surekha Sikri were also awarded at the grand event.

Ahead of the commencement of the ceremony, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal were snapped at the prestigious do. Dressed in their formal attires, the actors looked dapper as ever as they were shot candidly.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana won The National Film Award for Best Actor for their films, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Andhadhun’ respectively. Akshay Kumar starrer ‘PadMan’ bagged award for Best Film on Other Social Issues category.

There are 31 film categories while the announcement of non-feature films announced in 23 categories. The winners of 66th National Film Awards were announced in August this year.

Aamir Khan enjoyed Watching Good Newwz Trailer

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming film Good Newwz released a couple of days ago and actor Aamir Khan “loved” it. Aamir called the trailer “great” in his appreciation post and hilariously stated that he “died laughing” after watching it. “What a great trailer! I died laughing! Loved it!” wrote Aamir on Twitter. His seal of approval made Akshay Kumar really happy and the Kesari actor went on to reply to Aamir’s tweet: “Thank you, Aamir. So glad we managed to make you laugh.” The trailer of Good Newwz introduces Akshay-Kareena and Kiara-Diljit as confused couples, who decide to give IVF treatment a try. However, as both the couples share common surname – Batra – the hospital staff get confused and mix up their eggs and sperms.

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have not shared screen space yet. Though, the audience would love to see these two stars together in a film.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, in which he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He is currently prepping for Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he will work with Kareena Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, was last seen in Housefull 4, which didn’t perform well at the box office. He will next be seen in Good Newwz, which is slated to release on December 27.

Good Newwz: Kareena, Akshay Kumar Spotted in Laal Ghaghra

Akshay Kumar has added a new song Laal Ghaghra to the Good Newwz playlist and the foot-tapping number is guaranteed to make you dance if you are a fan of dhol beats. As the name suggests, the song is all about Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Ghaghra, who steals the thunder at what appears to be a wedding function.

The song begins with Akshay Kumar dancing his heart out to crazy dhol beats and is soon joined by Kareena on the dance floor. The duo pump up the beat with some quirky and some bhangra moves in Laal Ghaghra. Towards the end of the song, Akshay Kumar is so inspired by Kareena’s Laal Ghaghra that he quickly changes into a Laal Ghaghra himself and twins with Kareena.

Laal Ghaghra is a redux of the now-dismantled band RDB and has been sung by RDB lead singer Manj Musik along with Herbie Sahara and Neha Kakkar. It is the third song from the film to be released. Credits for the dhol beats go to Hanif and Aslam.

They also released a party song titled Chandigarh Mein, which features all four of Kareena, Akshay, Diljit and Kiara.

Good Newwz is the story of two couples, played by Kareena-Akshay and Kiara-Diljit, who go to the same hospital for In-vitro fertilisation or IVF but similar names lead to a major confusion. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is all set to hit screens on December 27.