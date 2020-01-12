FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone, who played key role in Chhapaak as an acid attack survivor, hopes that as cinema is a powerful medium, there will not be a need to constantly tell stories of such survivors. The film, which was released on January 10, is Deepika’s first release in two years and comes after her marriage to co-star Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone says her latest film Chhapaak should ideally be so impactful that there won’t be need for another story on acid violence. After all, cinema is in itself such a powerful medium, Deepika told media ahead of the release of the film based on the life of acid attack survivor-activist Laxmi Agarwal.

The idea behind the social drama is to invoke empathy and understanding rather than paint women who have undergone the ordeal as victims, the actor, who has also produced the film, said in a telephonic interview from Mumbai.

“Beyond the gruesomeness, the violence and all of that, there is a story of the human spirit and hope. That’s why we’re telling the story,” she said.

Deepika said it was a story that spoke to her and she felt pride in attaching herself to the project. Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar and also featuring Vikrant Massey, is the second mainstream film to focus on the subject after 2019 Malayalam movie Uyare starring Parvathy Thiruvothu.

“I hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors for us to see change. I hope with our film we begin to see that change for ourselves as a society and for acid attack survivors.

“If we don’t, then we’ve done something wrong as a society. Cinema in itself is such a powerful medium that hopefully just through this one film we will hopefully be able to see that kind of change and impact.” The actor said there was not much planning behind the decision to back the film financially.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in ‘Khaali Peeli’

A new still from Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film, Khaali Peeli has appeared online. The film still shows Ishaan as a taxi driver and Ananya as his passenger. Khaali Peeli set to release on June 12.

Ishaan began the New Year by posting the new still on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “Khaali Peeli” in the comments section along with a cab emoji. Ananya also posted the picture a few hours later on her Instagram account and wrote, “Driving into 2020 #KhaaliPeeli.” While Ishaan looks convincing as a taxi driver in a pale green shirt with his top buttons left open, Ananya has a worried expression on her face and has henna design on her hands.

Ishaan’s fans liked the picture and praised him for his looks. It got more than one lakh ‘likes’ including one from his rumoured girlfriend and Dhadak co-star, Janhvi Kapoor. A fan wrote, “What a shot, your eyes say it all! Aag hai mere bhai tu! (you are fire my brother).” Another wrote, “Ishaan bhai Tera ye look dekh kar I can’t wait…” One more fan hailed him saying, “Too good bro.”

Ananya had earlier shared a picture from the sets of the film on Instagram, along with a caption that read, “Last working day of 2019 can’t wait for what 2020 has in store for us. #KhaaliPeeli”

Malaika Arora plants kiss on Arjun Kapoor’s cheek

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s connection with Malaika Arora has been a part of gossip columns these days. After staying quiet on the subject for long, sometime last year, Arjun confirmed the relationship. Malaika has shared a new picture with Arjun to wish fans on the New Year.

Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote: “Sun,star,light,happiness…….2020”. In the picture, Malaika is sitting behind Arjun, in what appears to be a shack. She is seen planting a kiss on his cheek. The post saw many of their friends and family members showering love. Arjun’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor, who is also a close friend of Malaika left a red heart emoji while TV actor Shenaz Treasury said: “Awwwwww! Wish you happiness and love always beautiful girl!!!”. A fan wrote: “Khush Raho… Happiness is life.”

Bhumi in bottle green bikini

Actress Bhumi Pednekar began the New Year with an adequate dose of the sun, the sea and the sands with her family. The 30-year-old actress sliced out time from her vacation diaries to share her plans for the New Year… scratch that… “new decade”. Bhumi, who often speaks about body positivity, made a splash on Instagram with a candid photo of herself from the sea shore. In the photo, Bhumi is a “happy girl” in a bottle green bikini as she plays with the waves that find her smiling ear-to-ear on the shore. “My mood for the next decade #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood,” the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress captioned her post.

Bhumi Pednekar began the New Year with a heart-felt note “To a better world and a happier you”: “Cause life is all about beautiful moments and the last decade gave me so many. It gave me life experiences that have made me stronger. It took away a lot of people I love and that vacuum can never be filled. But it also gave me an opportunity to chase my dream and it gave me all of you,my family that keeps showering me with such love. It gave me people that have been nothing less than angels in my life and I can’t thank you enough for supporting and loving me like your own.

Priyanka Chopra Memorable Achievements in 2019

Priyanka Chopra, the pretty actress shared a video on her social media profile, which summarises all the milestones she has achieved in the year that has gone by. The video, which begins with Priyanka having a hearty laugh, shows several snippets from 2019 that the actress is grateful for such as her posing beside her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New York, clips from her American film Isn’t It Romantic and snippets from Jonas Brothers’ track Sucker, in which Priyanka shared screen space with her singer husband Nick Jonas for the first time.

That’s not it, the clip also shows Priyanka’s popular MET Gala and Cannes looks, her contribution as a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, her speech at 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball (where she was rewarded for her contribution towards a number of social causes as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador for child rights, her memorable moments from her last film The Sky Is Pink and her photoshoot for a magazine cover, for which she trended for days.