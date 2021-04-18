FILMI NEWS

Producer Guneet Monga receives second highest civilian French honour

Producer Guneet Monga, known for backing films like ‘The Lunchbox’ and ‘Masaan’, has been awarded the second highest civilian French honour. Monga was given the honour of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters at the Embassy of France here by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Dria.

She has been recognised for her contribution to the world cinema through her Indo-French productions and “her relentless work towards women empowerment”, a statement read.

Through her production company, Sikhya Entertainment, Monga has spearheaded several acclaimed Indo-French productions, including actor Irrfan Khan-starrer ‘The Lunchbox’, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 drama ‘Masaan’ and ‘Taj Mahal’.

She recently joined hands with producer Ekta Kapoor and author-director Tahira Kashyap to launch cinema collective – Indian Women Rising. Monga said as someone who has been a huge admirer of the French cinema, receiving the honour was a “special” moment. The 37-year-old filmmaker said she had constantly striven to champion women empowerment through her work. She dedicated the honour to “every girl with a dream”.

“Being honoured with the title ‘Chevalier dans I’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ is extremely special for me…With my content, I’ve constantly striven to uplift women’s narratives in cinema. I’m grateful for this honour and would like to share it with my co-founders of Indian Women Rising and my entire team at Sikhya entertainment.

Huma Qureshi new web series Maharani

Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Sony LIV’s web series Maharani. The political drama series is reportedly based on a wife’s ascent to the Chief Minister’s throne after her husband was disqualified from contesting elections. Huma plays the lead character of Rani Bharti in the series and actor Sohum Shah will essay the role of her on-screen husband.

Talking about the show, Huma says, “It’s not often that you get to portray a character that lets you explore so many layers. Rani Bharti has been a delight to play. She starts off as someone whom we all know but what she goes onto become is someone few of us can aspire for.”

Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha grace ‘Dance Deewane’ sets’

Yesteryear superstars Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha have graced ‘Dance Deewane’ Season 3. The promo of the upcoming episode of the dance reality show was shared by the channel on their Instagram account. In the video, Dharmendra was seen confessing that he had a “huge crush” on veteran actress Waheeda Rehman after watching “Chaudhvin Ka Chand”.

Apart from this, in the clip, one of the contestants was seen dancing to a song requested by Dharmendra. The song was from his grandson Karan Deol’s debut movie ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass’.

During this, Dharmendra revealed how special this song was to him. He went on to share that romance comes very naturally to him and that he doesn’t have to act. Shatrughan Sinha also called Dharmendra the original He-man of Bollywood.

The host, Raghav, quickly displayed a video from one of the previous episodes where Waheeda Rehman called Dharmendra a “big flirt”. Reacting to this, Dharmendra was heard saying, that he was used to such allegations, and couldn’t stop laughing.

Raghav, Shatrughan, Madhuri Dixit, and others also couldn’t control their laughter.

Dharmendra continued to share, that after watching “Chaudhvin Ka Chand”, he was completely smitten by Waheeda Rehman.

The 85-year-old revealed that—in one of the reality shows—when Waheeda was shown pictures of few actors and asked about her crush, she took his name.

Dhoni announces animated spy series ‘Captain 7’

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to produce an animated series, titled “Captain 7”. The first season of the spy series, which is currently in pre-production, will be based on Dhoni, the makers said in a statement. The seven in the title refers to Dhoni’s jersey number which he donned in many one-day international matches. The project is a joint venture between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO).

Billed as the country’s first “animated spy universe”, the show will launch with its first season in 2022. The show’s title derives its name from the former cricketer’s “The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket,” Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, said.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni promised that “Captain 7” will be a show full of “adventure.” “When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board,” she added. The series will mark brand-consulting company BWO’s first foray into content.

Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO of BWO, said the team is happy to enter a new territory with “Captain 7” which will take forward the legacy of former India skipper.

“Sports is close to our hearts and we are huge Dhoni fans – the perfect formula to create ‘Captain 7’. This partnership with Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd is truly a dream collaboration and we can’t wait for audiences to see the show,” Vora said. The vision of the partnership is to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. The content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide.