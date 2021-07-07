Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
JEE Main exam dates are out; “Not Going Anywhere”: Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP
Chirag threatens to move court if uncle gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota
“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu
Centre creates new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jul 2021 01:02:47      انڈین آواز

FILM LEGEND DILIP KUMAR IS NO MORE

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Legendry flim actor Dilip Kumar passed away today. He was 98. He leaves behind a legacy of films that spanned six decades, and gave Hindi some of its most enduring classics.

Dilip Kumar’s funeral will take place later in the day, it was announced via his official Twitter account. “Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai,” the tweet read.

Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating Dilip Kumar at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital has confirmed to news agency ANI. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote in a tweet from the actor’s official account. “We are from God and to Him we return,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf Udayan Mane makes the cut, with Anirban Lahiri makes up two-member men’s team for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace golfer Udayan Mane has made the cut to become the second Indian in the 60-player fiel ...

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh named flag bearers of Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympic

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 5 July : Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and hockey team Captain Manpreet Singh were ...

Olympic atmosphere is very different from test games: Former hockey captain Zafar Iqbal

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Zafar Iqbal has cautioned the Indian Hockey team against being complace ...

خبرنامہ

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz