FILM LEGEND DILIP KUMAR IS NO MORE

Legendry flim actor Dilip Kumar passed away today. He was 98. He leaves behind a legacy of films that spanned six decades, and gave Hindi some of its most enduring classics.
Dilip Kumar’s funeral will take place later in the day, it was announced via his official Twitter account. “Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai,” the tweet read.
Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating Dilip Kumar at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital has confirmed to news agency ANI. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote in a tweet from the actor’s official account. “We are from God and to Him we return,” he added.