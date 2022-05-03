Film festival to mark 101st birth anniversary of Satyajit Ray

WEB DESK

Today is the 101st birth anniversary of master filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Born on May 2, 1921, Ray is regarded as one of the finest filmmakers the world has ever seen. He created cinematic masterpieces like Apu trilogy comprising ‘Pather Panchali’, Aparajito and Apur Sansar as well as other masterpieces like ‘Charulata’ ‘ Nayak ,Devi’ ,Jalsaghar and Shatranj ke khiladi. The maverick maestro of Indian films died at the age of 70 on April 23 in 1992.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has initiated various activities to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker.

A Ray film festival is being organized from today till 4th May, by the National Museum of Indian Cinema, Mumbai. He is the only Indian director who received the Oscar award for his rare mastery of works and profound humanistic approach. After viewing Pather Panchali, renowned film director, Martin Scorsese exclaimed that the movie emerged from the core of Indian rural culture, nothing derived from the culture of other countries. This is the lesson the path-breaking movie disseminates to the viewer.

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal today inaugurated Satyajit Ray’s Semi-permanent Gallery at the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. Stating that he considers Ray as his inspiration, Mr. Benegal said that Indian cinema got its due recognition due to the master director. He added that Satyajit Ray was not just a filmmaker, but a multifaceted genius who made his own posters and storyboards.

Satyajit Ray’s Gallery includes his lifelike hyper-realistic statue in characteristic posture. Visitors can interactively explore Ray’s filmography and get an actual glimpse of many of his scenes. The exhibition beautifully exhibits his films, books and his illustrious career as an illustrator as well. One can also find the ghosts floating in air atop the World of Goopy Bagha as a tribute to the ghost dance created in the film ‘Goopy Gayn, Bagha Bayn’.

A three-day Satyajit Ray Film Festival to mark the legend’s Birth Anniversary also began in multiple cities, including Mumbai. Director Anik Dutta’s film ‘Aparajito- a tribute to Satyajit Ray’ was the opening film. It portrays Ray’s remarkable efforts in making his debut film ‘Pather Panchali’. Post the screening of the 135-minute Bengali film, the cast and crew including Director Anik Dutta and actor Jeetu Kamal interacted with the audience.

In the coming two days, cine lovers can watch ‘Jalsaghar’, ‘Heerak Rajar Deshe’, ‘Inner Eye’, ‘Seemabaddha’ and ‘Pather Panchali’ besides a panel discussion with Shyam Benegal, Barun Chanda and Shantanu Moitra as panelists.