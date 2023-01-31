Filling of nominations for Assembly Elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya to begin on January 31

AMN

Filing of nominations for assembly elections in Nagaland will begin today with the issuance of notification. The process for nomination of candidature for the ensuing general Election in Nagaland will begin today.

Candidates will be allowed to submit their nomination papers till February 7. The scrutiny will take place on February 8 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10. The State will go to polls on February 27 and counting will take place on March 2.

Altogether 13 lakh 17 thousand 632 electors are eligible to exercise their democratic right in the ensuing elections. A total of 24 thousand 689 new voters were included in the final electoral rolls. 4 Ghaspani-1 Assembly Constituency has highest number of 74,395 electors and 27 Mokokchung Town Assembly Constituency with lowest number of 8,302 electors.

A total of 2,315 polling stations have been designated, wherein 680 have been marked as vulnerable and 920 as critical polling stations. 57 are designated as model polling stations, while, 196 polling stations will be manned by women. Further, 10 polling stations in the state will be manned by Persons with Disabilities.

Filing of nominations for assembly elections for Meghalaya will begin today with the issuance of notification. Candidates can file their nomination papers till February 7. The scrutiny will be done on 8th of February and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

The elections for the 60-member state assembly will take place on February 27, while counting will be taken up on March 2.

Altogether 21 lakh 61 thousand 129 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the assembly elections. A total of 81 thousand 433 new voters were included in the final electoral rolls.

The Chief Election Officer FR Kharkongor had said that 120 companies of CAPF will be deployed in the upcoming Assembly Polls and 40 companies are already stationed in the State. Further, the CEO also mentioned that there are a total of 3,482 polling stations across the state and 50 per cent of the polling stations will have webcasting facilities while the rest will have video cameras.