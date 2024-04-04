Filing of Nominations for 2nd Phase of Lok Sabha Elections ends

Prominent Candidates Including H D Kumaraswamy, K C Venugopal ad Hema Malini Submit Their Papers Today

AMN / WSEB DESK

The filing of Nominations for the Second phase of Lok Sabha Elections ended this evening. Prominent candidates Including H D Kumaraswamy, K C Venugopal and Hema Malini Submit their papers today.

Eighty-eight Lok Sabha seats in 12 States and Union Territories along with the remaining part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls in this phase on 26th of this month. A part of the Outer Manipur constituency will go to polls in the first phase. Prominent leaders who filed their nominations today include Hema Malini from Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, H D Kumaraswamy from Mandya in Karnataka and actor-politician Suresh Gopi from Trissur, K Surendran from Wayanad and K C Venugopal from Alappuzha in Kerala.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the second phase will be taken up tomorrow except in Jammu and Kashmir where it will be held on Saturday.