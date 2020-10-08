Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15
QUAD nations affirm importance of maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: India
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ to fight Coronavirus
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Oct 2020 08:45:59      انڈین آواز

Filing of nominations for 1st phase of Bihar Assembly elections closes today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

With only a few hours left in closing of nominations, political activities have intensified. Large number of candidates including contestants of major political parties and their supporters have gathered at the office of their respective Returning Officers (RO) in 71 assembly constituencies.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place tomorrow and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is 12th of this month. The polling will be held on 28th of October.

AIR correspondent reports, senior BJP leader and Agriculture minister Prem Kumar, state ministers Jai Kumar Singh, Ram Narayan Mandal and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi are among prominent candidates who have filed their nomination for the first phase.

In the first several sitting MLA, former MLAs have been denied tickets due to the new political equation and seat sharing deal. Due to this large number of rebel candidates have joined other parties or filing their nomination independently.

Dissident leaders like Rameshwar Chaurasia, Sunil Pandey, Usha Vidyarthi Shri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha and some others have filed their nomination against their authorized party candidates.

In another political development JD(U) has decided to field the son of late Baidyanath Mahto in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bye poll. Sunil Kumar will be the candidate of the party.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Training for Indian hockey teams getting momentum; captains, coach confident

File photo SPORTS DESK The Indian men and women hockey teams have resumed their training at the Netaji ...

Sports Minister sanctions Rs.5 lakhs for UP boxer Sunil Chauhan and Archer Neeraj Chauhan

SUNIL Staff Reporter The Sports Ministry has come forward to extend financial support to UP boxer Sunil ...

Indian Women’s hockey team can be medal winner at Tokyo Olympics: Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay feels that the national women’s team h ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!