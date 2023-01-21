इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2023 12:23:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Filing of nominations begins for Tripura assembly polls with issuance of notification

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Electioneering in Tripura is picking up for the upcoming elections to the 60-seated state assembly. The election will be held on the 16th of next month. The process for nomination submission for candidature began with the gazette notification being issued today.

Accordingly, the process for filing nomination papers has also begun. On the first day of nomination submission, today no candidate from any major parties filed a nomination, barring two candidates from a state party. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Subhasis Banerjee said that these two nominations were submitted for two seats in the West Tripura district.

The state is going for assembly polls on the 16th of February. According to the election notification, the last date for tendering nominations for candidature is the 30th of January.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on the 31st of January and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is the 2nd of February. Also, the counting of votes will take place on the 2nd of March. AIR Correspondent reports that as per the final electoral roll as of the 1st of January 2023, the total number of eligible voters is 28,13, 478. Of them, 14,14,576 are male voters and 13,98,825 are female. Also, there are 77 voters of the Third Gender.

Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kiran Kumar said, the election commission has taken elaborate arrangements to conduct the assembly poll in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Election machinery will provide a level playing field to all political parties. Central Paramilitary Forces, most of which have reached the State, will be deployed in every polling station and also in all important international check posts, airports, circles and streets.

Apart from general observers and financial observers, this time ECI has also appointed three special observers to ensure security deployment and intensify enforcement measures. CEO Kiran Kumar said, in this poll, candidates can file their nominations online and track applications online through the SUVIDHA application.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مرکز نے یوٹیوب اور ٹوئیٹر کو، متنازعہ بی بی سی کی ڈاکومینٹری کے ویڈیوز کو بلاک کرنے کی ہدایت دی

FILE اطلاعات و نشریات کی وزارت نے Youtube اور ٹویٹر کو ہدایات ...

وزیر اعظم نے پولیس کے ڈائریکٹرز جنرل اور انسپیکٹرس جنرل کی، کانفرنس میں شرکت کی

FILE PIC وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں پولس کے ڈائریک ...

وزیر دفاع : حکومت، قوم کو ابھرتے ہوئے چیلنجوں سے نمٹنے کیلئے تیار کرنے کی ہر ممکن کوشش کر رہی ہے

وزیر دفاع راجناتھ سنگھ نے کہا ہے کہ حکومت تیزی سے اُبھرتی ہوئ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart