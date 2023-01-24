FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup: Germany enters quarterfinals defeating France

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, Germany entered the quarterfinals, defeating France, 5-1 in the first cross-over match of the day at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Germany, who were tremendous in the first half scoring four goals, conceded in the fourth quarter but came back strong to score another one and finish the game at 5-1 to register a win against France.

For the Germans, there were five different goal scorers in Marco Miltkau, Niklas Wellen, Mats Grambusch, Moritz Trompertz and Gonzalo Peillat. For France, François Goyet was the lone scorer.

Germany will meet England in the Last-Eight.

The second crossover match of the day between Argentina and South Korea is underway at the same venue.

New Zealand and Spain qualified for the last eight yesterday. Spain will take on Australia at 4:30 PM (Indian Time) while New Zealand will face defending champion Belgium tomorrow in the quarter-finals at 7 PM. Both matches will be played at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.