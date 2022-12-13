FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup: India and South Africa to play final match in Spain tomorrow

AMN

In hockey, India and South Africa will play the final match of Pool B of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup at Valencia in Spain tomorrow. The match will begin at 7:45 PM Indian Time.

India currently stands at the top of its pool after it won both the matches it played. Whereas South Africa is at the bottom of the pool with zero wins in the tournament so far.

India has already qualified for the semifinals after it beat Japan by 2-1 yesterday.

The first semifinal of the tournament will be played on the 16th of December while the final match is scheduled to be played on the 17th of December.