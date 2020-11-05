FIH Hockey Pro League matches postponed

AMN / Lausanne, Switzerland

With the travel constraints governed by the regulations in place in Germany, Belgium and China due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), on request of the travelling teams involved, has decided to postpone the following FIH Hockey Pro League matches:

Great Britain vs Germany (initallyplanned on 14 and 15 November,

China vs Belgium (initially planned on 23 and 24 January )

FIH will keep on monitoring the evolution of the global health situation closely and define, together with the teams concerned and its broadcast partners, new dates for these matches when it will be possible to do so.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “While it’s always a pity to have to take such decisions, we fully understand the situation and this is the most appropriate course of action to date. We do hope that the global health situation will improve soon and our thoughts are with all those who are affected at the moment. We’re looking forward to enjoying international hockey matches next year again!”

Season 2 of the FIH Hockey Pro League – the annual global League involving the world’s best international teams, both men and women – started in January 2020 and has been extended until May 2021 because of the pandemic.