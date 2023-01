AMN

In the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, the match is underway between Belgium and Japan at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. Belgium was leading 4-NIL at half time, when reports last came in.

In another upcoming match today, South Korea would clash with Germany in Pool B. Earlier in the day, in Pool A, Australia thrashed South Africa with a final score of 9-2, while France and Argentina settled for a draw after scoring five goals each.