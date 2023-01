AMN

In the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, there will be two matches today. Korea will clash with Japan at 5 PM and Germany will lock horns with Belgium at 7 PM at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

In an exciting match in the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela yesterday, the Netherlands defeated New Zealand by 4-0. And in another match in the same stadium, Malaysia defeated Chile by 3-2.