FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup: India to take on Spain on Jan 13

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, being played in Odisha, India will take on Spain tomorrow, January 13, even as the tournament kicks off tomorrow.

While the matches between India-Spain and England-Wales will be played in the newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, two other matches between Argentina-South Africa and Australia-France will be played in the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

AIR correspondent reports, with the Hockey World Cup formally declared open in a scintillating ceremony in the Barabati stadium in the heritage city of Cuttack in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik and the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports yesterday, the Hockey ball has indeed started rolling.

While the players of all the 16 teams are ready to showcase their hockey talent, enthusiastic hockey lovers are also equally eager to cheer the players up in both stadia.

Meanwhile, the World Cup, after touring different parts of Odisha, has finally arrived in Rourkela to the cheer of the people in the Steel City that is cradled by Sundergarh- the district which is regarded as the cradle of hockey in India.