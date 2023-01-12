FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2023 09:36:39      انڈین آواز

FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup: India to take on Spain on Jan 13

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, being played in Odisha, India will take on Spain tomorrow, January 13, even as the tournament kicks off tomorrow. 

While the matches between India-Spain and England-Wales will be played in the newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, two other matches between Argentina-South Africa and Australia-France will be played in the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar tomorrow. 

AIR correspondent reports, with the Hockey World Cup formally declared open in a scintillating ceremony in the Barabati stadium in the heritage city of Cuttack in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik and the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports yesterday, the Hockey ball has indeed started rolling. 

While the players of all the 16 teams are ready to showcase their hockey talent, enthusiastic hockey lovers are also equally eager to cheer the players up in both stadia. 

Meanwhile, the World Cup, after touring different parts of Odisha, has finally arrived in Rourkela to the cheer of the people in the Steel City that is cradled by Sundergarh- the district which is regarded as the cradle of hockey in India. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart