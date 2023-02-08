FIH announce qualification criteria for Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments

AMN/ WEB DESK

The International Hockey Federation, FIH has announced the qualification criteria for the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments for both Men and Women categories. The qualification criteria was announced by the FIH from its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday after being approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the FIH’s Executive Board.

12 teams each in Men and Women category will play at the Olympic hockey tournaments, with each squad consisting of 16 athletes. According to the qualification criteria released, the host nation France will get a direct berth in both sections for both men and women category. On the basis that both teams have fulfilled the FIH criteria of achieving a ranking of 25 or better in the World Rankings, after the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

In Continental Qualifications, 5 winning team of each of continental competitions will qualify. Six teams will qualify from FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournaments and 2 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification tournaments per gender, consisting of 8 teams each will be held in early 2024.