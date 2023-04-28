इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2023 03:16:25      انڈین آواز
Fighting continues in Sudan even as rival factions agree to renew 3-day ceasefire

Rival factions in Sudan’s security forces have agreed to renew a three-day ceasefire, shortly before it was due to expire. The extension for another 72 hours, follows intensive diplomatic efforts by neighbouring countries and the global community. South Sudan has offered to host peace talks, and the Sudanese army has agreed to send representatives to the talks.

Meanwhile, local media reports that there are continuing reports of heavy fighting between the army and its rival the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum. Fighting has also been reported in the western Darfur region and other provinces. At least 512 people have been killed in the fighting so far and almost 4,200 have been injured. The previous truce allowed thousands of people to attempt to flee to safety, while dozens of countries have tried to evacuate their citizens.

