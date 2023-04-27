Fight continues in parts of Sudan despite a 72-hour ceasefire

AMN

Fighting is continuing in parts of Sudan despite a 72-hour ceasefire. Explosions and gunfire could still be heard in the Capital and other cities, with warplanes in the air. Meanwhile, the Sudanese Army said, its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, gave initial approval to a plan to extend the truce for another 72 hours and send an army envoy to the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks.

Local media reported that there is no fuel and a lack of doctors in the country. People in Khartoum and Omdurman are finding it difficult to find clean water and food and access to cash. At least 459 people have been killed since the fighting broke out though the actual number is thought to be much higher. Earlier the World Health Organization said, it expected many more deaths due to disease, a lack of access to food and water and disruption to health facilities.