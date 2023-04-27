इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 08:53:46      انڈین آواز
Fight continues in parts of Sudan despite a 72-hour ceasefire

AMN

Fighting is continuing in parts of Sudan despite a 72-hour ceasefire. Explosions and gunfire could still be heard in the Capital and other cities, with warplanes in the air. Meanwhile, the Sudanese Army said, its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, gave initial approval to a plan to extend the truce for another 72 hours and send an army envoy to the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks.

Local media reported that there is no fuel and a lack of doctors in the country. People in Khartoum and Omdurman are finding it difficult to find clean water and food and access to cash. At least 459 people have been killed since the fighting broke out though the actual number is thought to be much higher. Earlier the World Health Organization said, it expected many more deaths due to disease, a lack of access to food and water and disruption to health facilities.

خبرنامہ

چھتیس گڑھ : ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں دس پولیس اہلکاروں ہلاک ہوئے ہیں

FILE PIC چھتیس گڑھ کے دانتے واڑا ضلعے میں ماؤنوازوں کے ایک حملے ...

ایک ہزار 570 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے 157 نئے سرکاری نرسنگ کالجوں کے قیام کو منظوری دی ہے

@PIB_India مرکزی حکومت نے ملک میں موجودہ میڈیکل کالجوں کے قرب و ...

بھارت کا ہدف یہ ہے کہ سب کے لیے حفظان صحت قابل رسائی اور مناسب قیمت پر دستیاب ہو : وزیراعظم

@narendramodi وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ بھارت کا ...

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

