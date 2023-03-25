इंडियन आवाज़     25 Mar 2023 11:50:30      انڈین آواز
Fight against Maoists in Chhattisgarh is now in final stage of victory: Amit Shah

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the fight against Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region is now in the final stage of victory. He said CRPF has played an important role in reducing the influence of Maoists.

Union Minister was addressing the 84th CRPF Rising Day ceremony today at Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh. He said that CRPF jawans risked their lives to bring development to tribals.

During the event, the Union Minister virtually launched the weekly news bulletin in Halbi dialect to be broadcast by All India Radio. Appreciating the efforts of All India Radio, Amit Shah said that this not only strengthens local language but also serves news to people of Bastar in their own language.

Inaugurating the news service of Prasar-Bharti in the ‘Halbi’ dialect of Bastar, Home Minister Amit Shah has noted that this day is a great matter of joy for Chhattisgarh. In a tweet, Mr Shah expressed delight at enabling the people of that region to know the news of the country and the world in the local language through this broadcast. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to strengthening local dialects and languages.

Chief Executive officer of Prasar Bharati Gaurav Dwivedi was also present on the occasion. While talking to media, he said that local languages and dialects prove to be most effective in providing news and other information to people in remote rural areas.

Earlier, The Union Minister laid a wreath at the Martyr’s Memorial and then inspected the Parade at the Central Reserve Police Force Campus in Karanpur, near Jagdalpur. On this occasion, the Union Minister handed over gallantry medals to the force personnel and trophies for the best establishments in different categories at the event.

He also visited Potakpalli CRPF Camp located in the Maoist-affected Sukma district of Bastar division. There he met jawans of CRPF, DRG and STF and encouraged them.

