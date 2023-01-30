इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2023 05:03:27      انڈین آواز
Fifth Khelo India Youth Games begins in Madhya Pradesh

The fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 is going to start in Madhya Pradesh this evening. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate this Sports extravaganza around 7.00 pm at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal.

Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

Grand preparations have been made for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held for the first time in Madhya Pradesh today. Around 100 metres long stage has been made in the TT nagar stadium, the main venue of the inaugural ceremony. The cultural and historical heritage of Madhya Pradesh is depicted on the stage. Narmada Ghat, Khajuraho Temple, Shri Mahakal Lok, Sanchi Stupa, Temples of Orchha, Bhedaghat and Gwalior Fort are among them.

Singer Shaan will perform at the opening ceremony. Shaan has sung the theme song of the Khelo India Youth Games. Singer Neeti Mohan will perform on Narmada Ashtak. A group of 100 folk artists will perform on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat along with drummer Shivamani. Apart from this, there will also be a spectacular dance performance on the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” of G-20. Laser shows and fireworks will also be the centre of attraction. 

