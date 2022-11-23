FreeCurrencyRates.com

FIFA World Cup today: Morocco faces Croatia, Germany takes on Japan & Spain clashes with Costa Rica

AMN

Germany has made 20 appearances so far with the first one in 1934. The team remained best result champions in 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014. Japan, on the other hand, has made 7 appearances with the first in 1998.Best result were in round of 16 were in 2002, 2010 and 2018.For the first time in 16 years, Germany and Japan will shake hands, as they come for a face off in their first competitive encounter. Four previous encounters between the two countries resulted in two victories for the European team and two draws for Japan. However, both Germany and Japan will aim to start the opening encounter on a high note because they are both mindful of the next against Spain and Costa Rica. Interestingly Germany and Japan will field in 4-2-3-1 format.

In another match, Spain will take on Costa Rica in their Group E opener. The 2010 champions haven’t won a World Cup knockout match since the final in Johannesburg. However, Luis Enrique’s youth-infused setup comes into the contest, both the teams stick with 4-3-3 format. However Spaniards are the introducer of TIKKI TAKA style.

In another match Morocco will lock horns with Croatia. Whatever may be format big teams should take adequate rear guard action when they face minnows.Think about yesterday’s match who would have thought this result? Argentina, the third-ranked side in FIFA rankings, with Lionel Messi in their side, and touted as the tournament favourites, have been completely stunned by 51-ranked Saudi Arabia.

