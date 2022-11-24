FIFA -22 : Switzerland defeat Cameroon 1-nil, Match between Uruguay & S Korea ends in goal less draw

AMN

In the FIFA World Cup, The match between Uruguay and South Korea ended in a goalless draw.

In another match, Switzerland defeated Cameroon, 1-0 in their opening game of Group G at Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar. Cameroon started the game on a dominating note with some really good attack in display.

While, Switzerland too had their chances at the start but none of the sides could score any goal in the first half of the game. However in the second half, Breel Embolo scored a lone goal of the game to register Switzerland easy win.

In the other match Portugal will take on four time AFCON(Africa Cup of Nations) champions Ghana at 9:30 pm.