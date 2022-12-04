FIFA World Cup soccer defending champions France to face Poland today

AMN

In the FIFA Football World Cup Football, defending champions France will face Poland at Al-Thumama Stadium, Doha at 8.30 P.M. Indian Standard time. In another match, England will take on Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor at 12.30 tonight.

Last night, Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in the knockout match to storm into the quarter-finals at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Lionel Messi scored the first goal for Argentina in 35 minute, while Julian Alvarez doubled the lead in the second-half. However, Australia’s Enzo Fernadez reduced the lead by netting a goal in 77th minute.

Earlier, Netherlands became the first team to reach quarter-finals after beating United States of America 3-1 in their first Knockout match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Netherlands in the 10 minutes while Daley Blind doubled the lead at half time just before the break.

Then Haji Wright gave some hope to USA by scoring a goal in 76th minute. However, just minutes later, Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries netted his first goal of the tournament to make it 3-1 to knock out USA from the world cup.