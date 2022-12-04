FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2022 08:24:31      انڈین آواز

FIFA World Cup soccer defending champions France to face Poland today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In the FIFA Football World Cup Football, defending champions France will face Poland at Al-Thumama Stadium, Doha at 8.30 P.M. Indian Standard time. In another match, England will take on Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor at 12.30 tonight.

Last night, Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in the knockout match to storm into the quarter-finals at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Lionel Messi scored the first goal for Argentina in 35 minute, while Julian Alvarez doubled the lead in the second-half. However, Australia’s Enzo Fernadez reduced the lead by netting a goal in 77th minute.

Earlier, Netherlands became the first team to reach quarter-finals after beating United States of America 3-1 in their first Knockout match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Netherlands in the 10 minutes while Daley Blind doubled the lead at half time just before the break.

Then Haji Wright gave some hope to USA by scoring a goal in 76th minute. However, just minutes later, Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries netted his first goal of the tournament to make it 3-1 to knock out USA from the world cup.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart