FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Nov 2022 11:26:03      انڈین آواز

FIFA World Cup: Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in Group A match in Doha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In the FIFA World Cup, Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in the Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, last night. The result leaves the Netherlands level at the top of the group with Ecuador, who beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening match on Sunday. Here is the analysis of the match:

“Netherlands dominated the first half and provided regular pressure around the Senegal penalty area, but were poor in front of goal. The Dutch side missed a glorious opportunity to take the lead in six minutes as Gakpo squared the ball to teammate Steven Bergwijn, whose attempt was blocked.

Another chance came on 18 minutes when midfielder Frenkie de Jong found himself in plenty of space and with just opposing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to beat, but he took too long to get a shot away and the move broke down. Senegal, meanwhile, looked pedestrian in attack as they badly missed the threat of Mane.

Netherlands looked less in control in a largely dull second half, and Senegal enjoyed a pair of promising opportunities late on as Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert making his international debut was forced into saving two dangerous low drives from Idrissa Gueye, and then from Ismaila Sarr.

But Netherlands found its clinical touch late on. Gakpo broke the deadlock when he met a delightful deep cross from De Jong and headed Netherlands into the lead. Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio signaled for eight minutes of added time, and Netherlands used it well as Memphis Depay’s shot forced Mendy to parry to Klaassen, who provided a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Another match between Wales and USA ended in a 1-1 draw in the Group ‘B’ match at Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar.

Earlier, in the first match of the day, England beat Iran by 6-2 in a one-sided Group-B match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

In today’s matches, Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia at 3.30 pm at Lusail Stadium, Qatar, while Denmark will face Tunisia at Al Raiyyan, Qatar. In the third match of the day, Mexico will be up against Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

جوار ,باجرے کی برآمدات کو فروغ دینے کے لیے ایکشن پلان

چاول اور گندم جیسے زیادہ کھائے جانے والے اناج کے مقابلے جوار ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart