FIFA World Cup kicks off to spectacular start in Doha

AMN / DOHA

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has kicked off at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in Qatar with cultural show amid a loud cheer from the fans. France legend Marcel Desailly presented the World Cup trophy in front of the fans. The event takes place ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener between Qatar and Ecuador in the Group A.

The opening ceremony is underway at Al Bayt Stadium as South Korea’s famous band BTS’ singer, Jungkook is performing in a new tournament song, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. Actor Morgan Freeman is on the stage, talking about unity and a troupe is performing a sword dance.

Thirty-two top countries from five regions will be in action for the championship title. In all 64 matches will be held across eight stadiums in Qatar. The host nation will take on Ecuador in the opening match at 9.30 pm India time today.