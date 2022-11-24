FIFA World Cup: Japan beat Germany 2-1 in group stage match

AMN

In FIFA WORLD CUP Football 2022 Japan beat four times champions Germany by 2-1 in a Group-E encounter at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

lIkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Germany in the 33rd minutes of the first half through Penalty after David Raum was brought down in 18-yard box by the Japan goalkeeper.

Japan’s Doan equalised the score in the 75 minutes of the second half while Asano scored the all important goal in the 83rd minute of the second half.

Earlier, Morocco held 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia to a goalless draw at Al Bayt Stadium. While Croatia held possession for significant part in the match, but didn’t create any threat apart from a first half effort by Nikola Vlasic.The Morocco players showd attacking intent and fought till the last minutes to eke out a draw.

In another match Spain will clash with Costa Rica at 9.30 P.M.Indian Standard Time.