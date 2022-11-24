FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2022 10:39:54      انڈین آواز

FIFA World Cup: Japan beat Germany 2-1 in group stage match

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In FIFA WORLD CUP Football 2022 Japan beat four times champions Germany by 2-1 in a Group-E encounter at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

lIkay Gundogan opened the scoring for Germany in the 33rd minutes of the first half through Penalty after David Raum was brought down in 18-yard box by the Japan goalkeeper.

Japan’s Doan equalised the score in the 75 minutes of the second half while Asano scored the all important goal in the 83rd minute of the second half.

Earlier, Morocco held 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia to a goalless draw at Al Bayt Stadium. While Croatia held possession for significant part in the match, but didn’t create any threat apart from a first half effort by Nikola Vlasic.The Morocco players showd attacking intent and fought till the last minutes to eke out a draw.

In another match Spain will clash with Costa Rica at 9.30 P.M.Indian Standard Time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart