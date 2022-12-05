FIFA World Cup: France face Poland in pre-quarterfinals

@FIFAWorldCup

In the FIFA World Cup, the pre-quarterfinal match between defending champion France and Poland is underway at Al-Thumama Stadium, Doha.

In another knockout encounter, England will take on Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor later tonight at 12.30 AM Indian Time.

Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in the knockout match last night to storm into the quarter-finals at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Earlier, the Netherlands became the first team to reach quarter-finals after beating the United States of America 3-1 in their first Knockout match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.