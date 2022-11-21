FIFA World Cup: England trounce Iran 6-2 in their opening match

AMN

England beat Iran by 6-2 in an one sided Group-B match in FIFA World Cup 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England with a terrific header in the 35th minute, from a Luke Shaw cross. Bukay Saka then doubled the scoring for England in the 44th minute. Two minutes later, Raheem Sterling scored the third for England. England scored their fourth goal from a Bukayo Saka’s solo effort in the second half before Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran. Marcus Rashford then came off the bench as a substitute for Jude Bellingham to score England’s 5th in the 71st minute. Jack Grealish scored the sixth and final goal for England. Mehdi Taremi further reduced the margin for Iran with a penalty.