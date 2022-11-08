FreeCurrencyRates.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 to be played from Nov 20 in Qatar

Published On: By

AMN

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played from 20th November to 18th December this year across five cities in Qatar. It is the first football World Cup to be held in winter, as well as the first to be hosted by an Arab country.

France is the defending champions. In the inaugural match, hosts Qatar will take on South American outfit Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on the 20th of November.

The tournament will be played across eight venues. 28 teams have been placed in eight groups.The final is set to be played at the Lusail Stadium on the 18th of December.

Meanwhile, Brazil Football Association has named a 26-man World Cup squad for the Qatar world cup. Brazil’s national team coach Tite announced his list of players at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro yesterday.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli has been included in a list dominated by 12 players from the English Premier League. Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Serbia on the 24th of November.

