18 Oct 2022

FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup: India lose 0-5 to Brazil

AMN

Hosts Indian women’s team suffered a 5-0 defeat against Brazil in their final Group A fixture of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar last night.

Hosts India are already out of the World Cup having lost their first two group league encounters against the United States and Morocco.

Gabriele Berchon opened the scoring for Brazil in the 11th minute, followed by Aline Gomes adding another in the 40th minute. In the second half, Aline further increased her side’s lead in the 51st minute.

Lara ended the match with two goals in the 86th minute and stoppage time. Brazil have also qualified for the knockouts and will face Germany in the quarter-final.





