FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: USA to face Nigeria, Germany to clash with Brazil in quarter-finals in Mumbai today

Published On:

AMN

In the first quarter-finals of the FIFA under 17 Womens’ World Cup USA will clash against Nigeria at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai at 4.30 P.M. USA have one of the finest attacking players and topped Group A by beating India and Morocco.

On the other hand, Nigeria came from Group B after defeating Newzealand and Chile.

Both teams will look to be first team to qualify mega semi-final in Goa.

In the second quarter-finals It will be a clash of heavyweights when Group B topper Germany takes on Group A runner-up Brazil, in possibly the most delectable encounter at the same venue at 8 PM.

